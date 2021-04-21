ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $303.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.06. ASM International has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $323.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASM International has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

