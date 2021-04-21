ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €590.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €590.00 ($694.12) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €509.70 ($599.65).

