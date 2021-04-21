ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659. ASOS has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 3.70.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

