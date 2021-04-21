Aspireon Wealth Advisors Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Global X FinTech ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned 0.38% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,507. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $52.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

