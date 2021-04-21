Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.50. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 718,631 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of C$260.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$162.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

