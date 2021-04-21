Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $488.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

