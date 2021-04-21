Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

