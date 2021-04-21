Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 5,598 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

