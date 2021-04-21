Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $273,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

