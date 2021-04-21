Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $273,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

