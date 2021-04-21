Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

