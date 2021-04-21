Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 6.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. 311,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,163,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.74. The company has a market capitalization of $850.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

