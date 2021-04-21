Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. UDR comprises about 2.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

UDR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,070. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

