Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 621 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

