Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $344,000 in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of HIPS opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.