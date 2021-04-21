Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.