Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

