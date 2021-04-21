Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

