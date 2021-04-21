Auto (AUTO) One Day Volume Hits $11.24 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $2,808.51 or 0.05072114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $41.01 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00067464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00094341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00648211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.25 or 0.06747581 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

