AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. 849,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders have sold a total of 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.