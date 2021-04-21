AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

