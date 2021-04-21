Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Avance Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

