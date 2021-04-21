AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXS opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

