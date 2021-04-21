Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AXON opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $161,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

