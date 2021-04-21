Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZRE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

