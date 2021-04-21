B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

INVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of INVE opened at $13.65 on Monday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

