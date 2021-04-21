B2Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.13.

BTO opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.