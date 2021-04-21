Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE:BMI opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.