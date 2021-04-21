Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.73. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 345,964 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.