Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 909,090 Shares

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00.

Shares of BALY opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

