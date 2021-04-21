Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 291,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,889. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $537.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

