Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.01 or 0.00029804 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $328.05 million and approximately $197.91 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00094510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00661442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.35 or 0.08129968 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050026 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

