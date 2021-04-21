Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.38. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

