Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.90

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.