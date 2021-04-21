Bank of America Downgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.