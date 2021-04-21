BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

BankFinancial has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankFinancial has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

