BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Issues Earnings Results

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $150.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

