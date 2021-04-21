BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

BFIN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.