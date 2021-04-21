Barclays Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $265.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $242.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $249.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

