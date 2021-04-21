Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

LON BARC opened at GBX 181.80 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.35. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £31.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

