Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY remained flat at $$4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.