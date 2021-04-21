Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 37,600 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 989.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,928. The stock has a market cap of $737.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

