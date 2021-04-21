Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.48. 54,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,069. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.