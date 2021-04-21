Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises 2.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 1.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

