Barnett & Company Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,905 shares of company stock worth $915,429 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 3,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

