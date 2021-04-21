Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMO remained flat at $$25.81 during trading on Wednesday. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

