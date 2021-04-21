Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

