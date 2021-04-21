Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

