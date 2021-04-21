Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

