Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

